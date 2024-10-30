Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.68. 18,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $695.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

