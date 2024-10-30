SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Robert G/ Brown Sells 21,221 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $51,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,126.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Robert G/ Brown sold 3,839 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $9,290.38.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $106,078.28.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,651. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

