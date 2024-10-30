SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.59). Approximately 626,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 303,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.36. The company has a market capitalization of £101.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,047.00 and a beta of 1.04.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

