Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.
Standex International Stock Performance
SXI opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Standex International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standex International
About Standex International
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standex International
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.