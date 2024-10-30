Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.