SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 162,393 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,393 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $55,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.