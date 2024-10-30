SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
ITM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 147,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
