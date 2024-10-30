SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 262.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $25,857,344 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.87. The company had a trading volume of 333,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,159. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.22 and a 200 day moving average of $444.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.17 and a 12 month high of $523.34.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

