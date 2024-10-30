SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,320. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

