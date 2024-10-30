SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 120,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.