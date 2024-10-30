Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.33. The company had a trading volume of 343,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,350. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. Landstar System has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

