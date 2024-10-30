Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 10,134 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 212,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

