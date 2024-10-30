Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,628 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

