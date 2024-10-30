Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 697.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NAPR stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

