Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.