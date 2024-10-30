Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
