Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 618 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $445,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 287,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

