Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 147,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

