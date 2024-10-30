Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE RGR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,664. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $687.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
