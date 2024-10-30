Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.8 %
SUBCY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUBCY
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Believe Cassava Sciences Now Has 300% Upside From Here
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.