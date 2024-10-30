Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.8 %

SUBCY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUBCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

