sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, sudeng has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,051.52 or 0.99760211 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,049.85 or 0.99757896 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00864408 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $50,467,678.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

