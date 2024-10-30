Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,522,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 8,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.8 days.
Sumco Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUMCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Sumco has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.
Sumco Company Profile
