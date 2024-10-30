Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,522,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 8,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.8 days.

Sumco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUMCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Sumco has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

