Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.