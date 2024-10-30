Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 660,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.78. 927,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,206. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

