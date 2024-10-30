Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $47.99. Approximately 12,165,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 79,625,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after buying an additional 124,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

