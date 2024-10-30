SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SurgePays Stock Down 2.3 %

SURG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.92.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.49). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SurgePays will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

SurgePays announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $51,334.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,848.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 33,334 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $51,334.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,848.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,297.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $191,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 3,541.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SurgePays by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SurgePays by 49.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

