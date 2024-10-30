Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.