Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.