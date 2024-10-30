Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Sweet Earth
