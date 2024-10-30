Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 267,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 55,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Syrah Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Syrah Resources

(Get Free Report)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.