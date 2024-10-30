Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYRS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

In other news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 130,707 shares of company stock valued at $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

