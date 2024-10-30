Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.
Sysco Stock Performance
SYY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 1,670,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $82.89.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.