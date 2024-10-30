Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $18.65 Average PT from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,290,071.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,869,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,130. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after buying an additional 179,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

