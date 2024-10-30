Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.69 and last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 35844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
