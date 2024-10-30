Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,539,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,110 shares during the period. Ternium makes up about 2.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $93,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ternium by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,691,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Ternium by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 261,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 43.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 24,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

