Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $246.60 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Terra has a market capitalization of $246.60 million and $22.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

