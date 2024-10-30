Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 363,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.