The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $508,609.60 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $508,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,387.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TBBK traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 572,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,938. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,361 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

