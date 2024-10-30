The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Down 35.2% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,062. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

