The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.95.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

