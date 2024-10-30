The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

