The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Announces $0.19 Dividend

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAI opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

About Intelligent Real Estate ETF

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

