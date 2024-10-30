Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,980,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $547.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

