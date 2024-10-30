Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $378.71 million and $8.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00037044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,728,389,557 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

