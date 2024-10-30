Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 328224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $559.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

