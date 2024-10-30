Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 4,769,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,034,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

