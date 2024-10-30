Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00006944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.16 billion and approximately $233.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,166,333 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,003,978.232874 with 2,543,651,547.599724 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.05954824 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $199,522,142.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

