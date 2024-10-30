TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TOP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 125,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,909. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

