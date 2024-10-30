TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TOP Financial Group Price Performance
TOP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 125,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,909. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.
TOP Financial Group Company Profile
