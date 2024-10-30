TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TORM opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

