Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
