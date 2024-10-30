Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Get Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.