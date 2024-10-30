Traders Buy High Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 35,712 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 28,784 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in UP Fintech by 52.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 384,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.93.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

