Traders Buy High Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 35,712 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 28,784 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UP Fintech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.93.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
