Trajan Wealth LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

