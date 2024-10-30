Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 29,472 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $100,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.